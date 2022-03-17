Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the February 13th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

TGLVY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,276. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

