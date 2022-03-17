TopBidder Trading 6.3% Higher Over Last Week (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, TopBidder has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $116,823.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00035249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00105227 BTC.

BID is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

