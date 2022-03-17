Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $46.35 on Exchanges

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for $46.35 or 0.00114273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $50.98 million and $16.75 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00045578 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.79 or 0.06885452 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,484.33 or 0.99811733 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

