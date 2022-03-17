Toro (NYSE:TTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.44 billion-$4.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.42 billion.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $84.48 on Thursday. Toro has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $118.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,071 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Toro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,697,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

