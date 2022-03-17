Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMTNF shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.02. 101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.41. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.