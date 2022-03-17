Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. Torrid’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Torrid updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CURV stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,550. Torrid has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.80.

Get Torrid alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Torrid by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Torrid during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 15.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CURV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torrid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Torrid (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.