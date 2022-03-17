Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Total Energy Services in a report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$10.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded up C$0.77 on Thursday, reaching C$7.41. The company had a trading volume of 81,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,334. The firm has a market capitalization of C$316.48 million and a PE ratio of -105.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92. Total Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$3.51 and a 52-week high of C$7.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.59.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 54,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$304,514.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 67,800 shares in the company, valued at C$377,442.60. Also, Director Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.34 per share, with a total value of C$31,066.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,820,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,538,800. Insiders purchased a total of 353,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,135 over the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

