TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.57.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $314,133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $282,309,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $167,974,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $115,239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90. The company has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $60.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

