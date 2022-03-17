TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of TPG Inc (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.82 and last traded at $30.54. Approximately 10,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 905,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

TPG is an alternative asset management firm. It invests across multi-product platform which includes Capital, Growth, Impact, Real Estate and Market Solutions. TPG is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

