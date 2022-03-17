TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NRDY. Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $717.75 million and a P/E ratio of -37.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.49.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

