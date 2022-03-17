Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 35,050 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,721% compared to the average daily volume of 727 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Geron by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GERN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

GERN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,746,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,575. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Geron has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative net margin of 8,335.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Geron will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

