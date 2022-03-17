Traders Buy Large Volume of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,278% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 26,868,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,726. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $276.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.