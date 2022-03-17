Traders Buy Large Volume of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 11,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 11,278% compared to the typical volume of 99 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. 26,868,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,726. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $276.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64). Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.34% and a negative return on equity of 80.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

