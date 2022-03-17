Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Transat A.T. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRZBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 510,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 608,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,552.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRZBF opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Transat A.T. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $5.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Transat A.T., Inc develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats. The firm operates through Holiday Travel segment, which develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.