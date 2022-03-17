TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.88) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

Shares of TransGlobe Energy stock opened at GBX 252 ($3.28) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £182.81 million and a P/E ratio of 7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 242.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 205.23. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 320 ($4.16).

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.