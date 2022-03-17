TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) PT Raised to $39.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 102.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $79.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 6.95. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market cap of $537.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.62.

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. State Street Corp boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 57.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,205,000 after buying an additional 297,593 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 205.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in TransMedics Group by 60.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

