TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock Price Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) rose 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $39.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. TransMedics Group traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $21.08. Approximately 5,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 189,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 28.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market cap of $589.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.62.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 146.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

