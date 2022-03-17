TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Barclays

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.85.

TransUnion stock opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 40.0% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $3,369,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 167,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

