TRAVA.FINANCE Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $105,542.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00045513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,780.60 or 0.06864852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,462.56 or 0.99895550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040216 BTC.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Profile

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 4,745,402,993 coins and its circulating supply is 448,847,015 coins.

TRAVA.FINANCE Coin Trading

