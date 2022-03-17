Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,906 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,906 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,605 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 776,582 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,526,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after buying an additional 751,195 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.62.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

