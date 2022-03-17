Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 581.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after buying an additional 51,060 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,310.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 281,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 261,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $162.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.32. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.94 and a twelve month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

