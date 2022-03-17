Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 4.1% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after buying an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period.

VUG opened at $271.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

