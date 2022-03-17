Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, NYL Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.20 and a 12 month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.08.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

