Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 4,384 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after acquiring an additional 804,411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $83.90 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $86.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

