Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,912 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.29% of Summit State Bank worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SSBI stock opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52. Summit State Bank has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.56.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending.

