Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,902.64 ($24.74).

TPK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Liberum Capital decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.85) to GBX 2,020 ($26.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.01) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.37) to GBX 1,961 ($25.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.54) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,367.98).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,356.50 ($17.64) on Thursday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,222 ($15.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.92). The company has a market cap of £2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,445.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,553.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

