Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Insider Acquires $18,100.00 in Stock

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) insider Matthew James Spencer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $18,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:TIG traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $4.91. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $19.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.35.
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Trean Insurance Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trean Insurance Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Trean Insurance Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Trean Insurance Group Company Profile
Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.
