Trek Financial LLC Acquires 4,938 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 17.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.31. 383,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,380. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $82.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

