Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,574,000 after acquiring an additional 214,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,918,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after purchasing an additional 702,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 8.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,496,000 after purchasing an additional 206,045 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares during the period. 32.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.51. 5,606,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,359,291. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

