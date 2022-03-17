Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 304.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.89. 10,950,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,206,093. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.60 and its 200-day moving average is $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

