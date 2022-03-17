Trek Financial LLC Buys 5,691 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

BATS:EFV traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $49.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,794,210 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.19. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.