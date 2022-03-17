Trek Financial LLC Decreases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Trek Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,933 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 774,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,030,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 379.4% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,678,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,806 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.65.

