Trek Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 12,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 40,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 63,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,579 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.11. 3,690,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,559,244. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.92 and a one year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

