Trek Financial LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 205.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 153,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,775,000 after acquiring an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,299,000 after acquiring an additional 119,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $12,876,000.

Shares of TLH traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.17. 143,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,736. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $134.20 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.21.

