Trek Financial LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,887 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

MGK stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.26. 255,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,724. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.97. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $199.91 and a one year high of $266.44.

