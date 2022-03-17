Trek Financial LLC Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.3% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $13,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,558,000 after buying an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.81. 982,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.