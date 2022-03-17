Trek Financial LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586,980 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.61. 1,142,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,782. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $49.45 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

