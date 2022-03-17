Trek Financial LLC Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.60% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPD. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 6,028.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 313,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after buying an additional 308,365 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,583,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 590,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after buying an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPD traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,336. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.49 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67.

