Trek Financial LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,047,000 after buying an additional 1,684,580 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $108.75. 7,138,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,692,406. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

