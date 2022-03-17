Trek Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Apple by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.62. 75,528,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,443,719. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

