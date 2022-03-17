Trek Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Trek Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,580 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 35,092 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,268,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,893,000 after acquiring an additional 318,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,034,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,680. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

