Trek Financial LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

ITB stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,968,364 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.47. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.