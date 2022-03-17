Trek Financial LLC Purchases 2,306 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,052,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,273 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.90.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

