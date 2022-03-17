Trek Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of iShares MSCI Israel ETF worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,067,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 25,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,263. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 12-month low of $63.06 and a 12-month high of $80.07.

