Trek Financial LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX)

Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000. Trek Financial LLC owned about 2.44% of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 758.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.90. 128,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,347. VanEck Indonesia Index ETF has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.96.

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

