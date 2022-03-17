Trek Financial LLC Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $76.09. 3,485,852 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54.

