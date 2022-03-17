Trek Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Trek Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 81.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1,263.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.57. The company had a trading volume of 668,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,433. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37.

