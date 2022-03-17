Tremor International (LON:TRMR) Trading Up 3%

Tremor International Ltd (LON:TRMR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 570 ($7.41) and last traded at GBX 556 ($7.23). 379,638 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 314,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($7.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 527.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 613.06. The stock has a market cap of £856.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11.

Get Tremor International alerts:

Tremor International Company Profile (LON:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.