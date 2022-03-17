Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.45.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $76.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.24. Trex has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $140.98.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

