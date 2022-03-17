Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCW. Raymond James lifted their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.97.

Trican Well Service stock traded up C$0.04 on Thursday, reaching C$3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,983. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.08. The company has a market cap of C$795.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

