TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 463,830 shares.The stock last traded at $88.91 and had previously closed at $90.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $1,701,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

