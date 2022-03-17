TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 463,830 shares.The stock last traded at $88.91 and had previously closed at $90.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $1,701,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,366 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.
About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.
